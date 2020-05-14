New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Update

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

EDU opened at $120.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.31. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

