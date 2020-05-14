Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NEM opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,522 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

