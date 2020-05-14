Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $559.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Capital International Investors raised its position in Nexa Resources by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,831,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

