NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXGPY. Citigroup raised NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC raised NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised NEXT/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered NEXT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NEXT/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NEXT/ADR stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. NEXT/ADR has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.34.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

