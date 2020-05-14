Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,751 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after buying an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $677,862,000 after purchasing an additional 257,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $373,127,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

