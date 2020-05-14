Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 43,537 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 293.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,004,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,860,444,000 after acquiring an additional 296,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 107,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 443,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.