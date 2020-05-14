Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,408 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 372,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 559,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

