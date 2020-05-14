Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $308,060,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,325.19. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

