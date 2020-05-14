Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.32 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after buying an additional 5,400,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

