Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 505,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.63.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

