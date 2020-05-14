Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of MS stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

