Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,362 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.