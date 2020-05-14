Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 18,185 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 41.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,880,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,686 shares of company stock worth $6,180,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

