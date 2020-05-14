Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 3,673 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,438 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.95.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

