Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 407 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.59.

L3Harris stock opened at $177.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.96 and its 200 day moving average is $200.10. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

