Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 6,440 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of GM opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.