Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,542 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $140,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $146.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

