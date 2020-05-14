Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 321,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

