Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

