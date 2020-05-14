Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cynosure Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,204.2% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 231,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 221,061 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,160,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 122,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.09 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

