Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 180.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.09. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

