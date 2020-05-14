Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $11.73

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.73. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 19,225,074 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

