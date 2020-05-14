Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.61 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Novanta updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NOVT stock opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NOVT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

