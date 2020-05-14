Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.13% of Novavax worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.83. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $44.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

