Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 31148606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Novavax from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novavax by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novavax by 97.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.