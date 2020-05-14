NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

