Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 61,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

NES opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,021,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. Nuverra Environmental Solutions accounts for 100.0% of Ascribe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ascribe Capital LLC owned about 44.55% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

