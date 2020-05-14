NxGold (CVE:NXN) Trading Down 25%

Shares of NxGold Ltd (CVE:NXN) dropped 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 160,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 176,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 15.45 and a quick ratio of 15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

About NxGold (CVE:NXN)

NxGold Ltd. acquires, develops, explores for, and evaluates early stage mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada. It holds an 80% interest in the Mt. Roe gold project comprising two exploration blocks covering an area of approximately 1,200 hectares located in the Pilbara region in Western Australia; and a right to acquire 70% interest in the Kuulu property covering an area of 4,174 hectares located in the Kavilliq region of Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NxGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.