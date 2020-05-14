Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, 18,746,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 27,356,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after buying an additional 20,168,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $17,986,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

