Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Down 12.9% in April

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 220,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $372,906.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 million, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

