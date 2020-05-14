ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $15.66. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 4,098,694 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ON. Citigroup reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $105,757,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,903,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after buying an additional 1,695,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after buying an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,049,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

