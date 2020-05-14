OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) shares fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $20.07, 604,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,353,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah R. Conrad purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $1,574,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

