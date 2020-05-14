Oppenheimer Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $138.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.68.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $111.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.11. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

