Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.