Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 42.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $1,296,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,720 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,912,000 after buying an additional 282,476 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.