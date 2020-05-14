Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s previous close.

ORGO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $398.26 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 542,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126,008.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Organogenesis by 14.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 285,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

