Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after buying an additional 121,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

