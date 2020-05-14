Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Trading Down 4%

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $18.45, 19,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 457,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,055 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

