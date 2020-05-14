Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

NYSE PKG opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after purchasing an additional 446,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after purchasing an additional 405,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 283,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

