Papp L Roy & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,234.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,325.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

