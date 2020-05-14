Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.97%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.