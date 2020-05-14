Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

ZNTL stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 725,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,980,000.00.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

