Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

PPL stock opened at C$31.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$412,850.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

