PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 34.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,073. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

