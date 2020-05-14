Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Up 36.6% in April

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 272,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $451.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.95. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

