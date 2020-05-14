PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 60,262.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.