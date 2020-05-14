Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Up 5.7%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72, approximately 535,064 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,519,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 16.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Phunware had a negative net margin of 67.21% and a negative return on equity of 174.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phunware by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

