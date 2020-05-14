Phunware (PHUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 15th.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Phunware had a negative net margin of 67.21% and a negative return on equity of 174.78%.

Phunware stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 16.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

