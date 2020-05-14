Pi Financial Analysts Give SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) a C$30.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$25.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 53.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$12.12 and a 12-month high of C$26.04.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

