Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

